v0.21.25 hotfixes

Hotfixes are smaller updates that usually are either bug fixes, localization updates, or other minor changes. It usually doesn't require a version change, which means people running a hotfix behind will still be able to join and play with people on the latest. It is however recommended for servers to update to the latest version.

So far these have been:

Updated Brazilian Portuguese translation (Thank you Winsker#1096)

Updated Japanese translation (Thank you CodeMan#0674)

Updated Ukrainian translation (Thank you mixapaco#9249)

Updated Turkish translation (Thank you Atlas#6172)

Updated Czech translation (Thank you {𝓛𝓮𝓫𝓴𝓪}#7180)

Updated Hungarian translation (Thank you Heliximus#0761)

Fixed eat food hotkey eating everything inside a lunchbox

Fixed Glacial Helmet set bonus scaling with attackspeed reversed

Fixed possible crash for Mac users.

Fixed possible crash when players are interacting with something.

Fixed possibility of changing direction when attacking while using a controller.

Fixed some cases where the current controller focus would not get updated properly.

Fixed Pawnbroker quick stack and restock not updating profit.

Fixed possible crash when having a home portal spawned and loading the world.

Fixed issues when attempting to use multiple controllers.

Fixed show pickup text interface setting not working.

Made some crash messages better for me to understand what is going wrong.

And a bunch of other controller tweaks and rare crash fixes.

I will keep updating this list if more hotfixes come.

Thank you for playing, and keep that feedback coming! :)