- Reworked Lighting!
- Reworked Hyperspace transition
- Changed Player2 Color from Blue to Cyan
- Added Ship difficulty info in the ships panel
- Skylerg Frigate Turret now shoots while tracking, but a shorter time
- Cytohunter main weapon upgrades now up the damage more and the RoF less
Alcyon Infinity update for 4 October 2022
Lighting, UI, Balance - Small Update 0.5.3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dépôt : Alcyon Infinity PC Depot 914932
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update