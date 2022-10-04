 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 4 October 2022

Lighting, UI, Balance - Small Update 0.5.3.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked Lighting!
  • Reworked Hyperspace transition
  • Changed Player2 Color from Blue to Cyan
  • Added Ship difficulty info in the ships panel
  • Skylerg Frigate Turret now shoots while tracking, but a shorter time
  • Cytohunter main weapon upgrades now up the damage more and the RoF less

Changed files in this update

