Hotfix V0.4.2.1 is now LIVE!

Fixed issue with Levers disappearing before you are able to reach them

Fixed issue with Crystal Shot Making Tornado permanent

Decreased the level range of monsters

Added Storage chest near Time Crystal

Fixed Issue when killing large groups of monsters that drop spells to pop up the spell book multiple times for the same spell

Updated 1h weapon animations

You can now slot potions and food in the hotbar

VOXEL update

If you had issues with the Voxel world, being low rez or falling through etc please let me know if this has improved