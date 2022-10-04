Hotfix V0.4.2.1 is now LIVE!

Fixed issue with Levers disappearing before you are able to reach them
Fixed issue with Crystal Shot Making Tornado permanent
Decreased the level range of monsters
Added Storage chest near Time Crystal
Fixed Issue when killing large groups of monsters that drop spells to pop up the spell book multiple times for the same spell
Updated 1h weapon animations
You can now slot potions and food in the hotbar
VOXEL update
If you had issues with the Voxel world, being low rez or falling through etc please let me know if this has improved
Changed files in this update