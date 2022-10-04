 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 4 October 2022

Hotfix V0.4.2.1 is now LIVE!

Fixed issue with Levers disappearing before you are able to reach them
Fixed issue with Crystal Shot Making Tornado permanent
Decreased the level range of monsters
Added Storage chest near Time Crystal
Fixed Issue when killing large groups of monsters that drop spells to pop up the spell book multiple times for the same spell
Updated 1h weapon animations
You can now slot potions and food in the hotbar

VOXEL update

If you had issues with the Voxel world, being low rez or falling through etc please let me know if this has improved

