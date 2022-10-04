Bug Fix Update

First, we deeply apologize to you for the long delay in releasing the following fixes. As we noted in the past, a large part of our core programmer team has been outsourced to Ukraine early in the project. Brutal Russian invasion has resulted in some of our key team members having to depart their homes and seek safety. We are very happy to share that all of our partners on this project and their families managed to safely return to their homes in Ukraine early in the summer. Brave defense of their homeland by Ukraine Armed Forces has allowed our friends to pick up on work assignments when the situation at least partially stabilized in their area. We are very grateful for your patience and hope you can understand those extraordinary circumstances that delayed our work.

Regarding the update:

Due to deep code changes in some game systems, this update will only work on a new game.

The most important part of the update are various fixes to bugs that resulted in player units stuck in the satellite view, unable to return to bases.

Extensive testing has verified the success of those fixes. We remain open, however, to feedback, shall you experience issues known as stuck Units. Please make sure to play from new game to be certain all fixes from the update have been properly applied to your game.

Kind regards,

WR Team