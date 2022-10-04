Version 1.00.1 released
What a release would be without a hotfix for an unexpected bug? Exactly. So, here it is, a tiny path which fixes one small measly but annoying bug.
- [fix] Excessive proxy ships (leftovers from E.A.), each technology should unlock 2 per ship hulls, not 3 hulls. Note that this fix affects only games stared after this path. But it's not critical since it's mostly a cosmetic one (just don't use the proxy ships, those are clearly marked as such, those are inferior anyway).
Changed files in this update