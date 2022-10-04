 Skip to content

Rowfall update for 4 October 2022

And another Hotfix

  • fixed a bug with the (not) shown highscores per gamemode
  • fixed a bug which causes that you would get no XP when not finishing the Time Attack mode
  • added tips in the main menu
  • fixed highscore headline for Point Attack 10000 (was mistakenly 15000)

