- fixed a bug with the (not) shown highscores per gamemode
- fixed a bug which causes that you would get no XP when not finishing the Time Attack mode
- added tips in the main menu
- fixed highscore headline for Point Attack 10000 (was mistakenly 15000)
Rowfall update for 4 October 2022
And another Hotfix
