Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 6 October 2022

Conquest of Elysium 5.24

Last edited by Wendy

The new team placement option called West/East is meant for games with large teams. Here each team will be placed in one direction, but not as tightly clustered as the standard clustered setup. There are also a few new magic items, some bug fixes and some new features to make gaming on the Steam Deck easier.

General

  • New map team placement option: West/East
  • 3 new magic items
  • The auto recruit indicator could sometimes show up on a magic item
  • Reduced CPU usage on the Ritual Screen
  • New input box when entering name
  • Use arrow keys to select next/prev recruitment location
  • Gamepad analogue stick can now be used to scroll the map
  • Gamepad analogue stick can be used to scroll battle too
  • Touchscreen mode can be enabled from settings
  • Touchscreen mode enabled for Steam Deck on first start
  • Mujina is now stealthy
  • Old Inanimate ability name should now be called Lifeless instead everywhere
  • A new tip
  • typos and stat fixes

Modding

  • Increased maximum nbr of effects per magic item
  • Fix for modded events happening to wrong player in team games
  • homereq 1 didn't work properly, fixed
  • More text translatable
  • No disable mod question in textmode

