Conquest of Elysium 5.24

The new team placement option called West/East is meant for games with large teams. Here each team will be placed in one direction, but not as tightly clustered as the standard clustered setup. There are also a few new magic items, some bug fixes and some new features to make gaming on the Steam Deck easier.

General

New map team placement option: West/East

3 new magic items

The auto recruit indicator could sometimes show up on a magic item

Reduced CPU usage on the Ritual Screen

New input box when entering name

Use arrow keys to select next/prev recruitment location

Gamepad analogue stick can now be used to scroll the map

Gamepad analogue stick can be used to scroll battle too

Touchscreen mode can be enabled from settings

Touchscreen mode enabled for Steam Deck on first start

Mujina is now stealthy

Old Inanimate ability name should now be called Lifeless instead everywhere

A new tip

typos and stat fixes

Modding