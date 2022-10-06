Conquest of Elysium 5.24

The new team placement option called West/East is meant for games with large teams. Here each team will be placed in one direction, but not as tightly clustered as the standard clustered setup. There are also a few new magic items, some bug fixes and some new features to make gaming on the Steam Deck easier.
General
- New map team placement option: West/East
- 3 new magic items
- The auto recruit indicator could sometimes show up on a magic item
- Reduced CPU usage on the Ritual Screen
- New input box when entering name
- Use arrow keys to select next/prev recruitment location
- Gamepad analogue stick can now be used to scroll the map
- Gamepad analogue stick can be used to scroll battle too
- Touchscreen mode can be enabled from settings
- Touchscreen mode enabled for Steam Deck on first start
- Mujina is now stealthy
- Old Inanimate ability name should now be called Lifeless instead everywhere
- A new tip
- typos and stat fixes
Modding
- Increased maximum nbr of effects per magic item
- Fix for modded events happening to wrong player in team games
- homereq 1 didn't work properly, fixed
- More text translatable
- No disable mod question in textmode
