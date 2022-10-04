-
Bugfix: A fortification (Fort, Castle or Military base) cannot be build next to another fortification anymore.
This fixes a bug where AI built fortresses next to each other and it was impossible to pillage them.
-
Bugfix: Special forces can now be built in barracks (Requires a new game, special forces not available in old savegames).
Timeline update for 4 October 2022
Update notes for 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update