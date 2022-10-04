 Skip to content

Timeline update for 4 October 2022

Update notes for 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9649408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bugfix: A fortification (Fort, Castle or Military base) cannot be build next to another fortification anymore.
    This fixes a bug where AI built fortresses next to each other and it was impossible to pillage them.

  • Bugfix: Special forces can now be built in barracks (Requires a new game, special forces not available in old savegames).

