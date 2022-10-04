Leisure Cruise

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to new event in Shelter69!

It ain't exactly a paddle steamer, but it sure will be a beautiful cruise...! Come join the girls as they recover a forgotten yacht and give it a whirl. Just remember to take your clothes with you!

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/[img]