v0.29 Lobby Update

In this update I made some changed to how PVP works. In the lobby you can talk to Stacy the skeleton for only 1 coin. You will be marked with a PVP-flag. You can only hit other PVP-flagged players with red names. Talk to Stacy once more to toggle PVP back off.

I also added some more randomness to the lobby like more colored animals and random platforms.

Lastly, I added mana related upgrades like mana potion pickups and +1 mana.

Changes: