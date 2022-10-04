v0.29 Lobby Update

In this update I made some changed to how PVP works. In the lobby you can talk to Stacy the skeleton for only 1 coin. You will be marked with a PVP-flag. You can only hit other PVP-flagged players with red names. Talk to Stacy once more to toggle PVP back off.
I also added some more randomness to the lobby like more colored animals and random platforms.
Lastly, I added mana related upgrades like mana potion pickups and +1 mana.
Changes:
- You can toggle PVP when talking to Stacy, you can only PVP other PVP players
- Mana potion pickups upgrade added
- +1 mana upgrade added
- A random colored animal will show up in the lobby
- A random set of platforms will be placed in the lobby
Changed files in this update