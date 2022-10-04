 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Baka Adventures update for 4 October 2022

v0.29 Lobby Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9649348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I made some changed to how PVP works. In the lobby you can talk to Stacy the skeleton for only 1 coin. You will be marked with a PVP-flag. You can only hit other PVP-flagged players with red names. Talk to Stacy once more to toggle PVP back off.
I also added some more randomness to the lobby like more colored animals and random platforms.
Lastly, I added mana related upgrades like mana potion pickups and +1 mana.

Changes:

  • You can toggle PVP when talking to Stacy, you can only PVP other PVP players
  • Mana potion pickups upgrade added
  • +1 mana upgrade added
  • A random colored animal will show up in the lobby
  • A random set of platforms will be placed in the lobby

Changed files in this update

Depot 1840661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link