The new Name Your Pet Update 2.3.5 is available now!

Animal Husbandry Patch is here - and now you can name your pets!
Hey Adventurers,
We’ve noticed that you are really enjoying the new content delivered in the Animal Husbandry content update - so we’ve decided to enrich the update even further. We’ve just released the newest 2.3.5 patch that completes the tame-your-pet experience: now you can name your furry friends!
Above that, we’ve added some tweaks and fixes to the most frequently reported bugs:
- All water triggers near Mu'Agi village now work properly
- Quassia Amara now has a proper size when being cooked
- Animal Poison stacks icon no longer overlaps with the other parts of UI
- All animals status icons are now aligned properly
- Missing Polish translation when talking to the Habbacu Elder is now fixed
- Saving Game Calendar in Cartel location in the Story Mode now displays properly
- "In use" message on a tied up animal now displays properly
- Aim' keybind is displayed only if the dart is loaded,
- Water and Food Trough are placeable only in the Animal Pen
- Frogs in Frog Stretcher keep their colors after reloading the game
- Unfinished darts are now positioned properly when being dragged through the Frog Stretcher
- "NoSpaceInBackpack" text no longer appears when filling the Trough
- Notebook will always open on page on which it was previously closed
- The progress of Achievements should now be tracked properly when loading a game save from 2.3.3 and earlier versions
- Sting animation works properly when the Player has an Armor equipped
- Animals caught in Snare Trap now die after being hit
- Animals should now get pregnant more often
- Animal statistics are hidden after it gets tranquilized in the Pen
- Animals now turn to the Player to be pet
- Clients' input now work properly after joining a canceled Trial
- Blowpipe loading sound is now synchronized with its animation
- Animals now behave properly after calling them from outside of the Pen
- Tribesmen now attack the Pen if the Player tries to hide inside it
- Animals should now behave properly when untied in an area not adapted to AI
- "Call" and "Expand" have now separate controls when using a gamepad
- Trials finish now properly when a Player joins the trial in progress
- The Progress of Legend-related achievements will be now properly transferred after joining a coop session
- “Oyohua Mu'agi” Achievement should now properly unlock for all players in coop session (retroactively as well)
- The "Babysitter" achievement progress should now be properly unlocked for all players in coop session
- The Progress of achievements should now be properly synchronized for all Players in coop session no matter the distance between them
- "That's the spirit!" Achievement now unlocks properly
- The Items in the Backpack should no longer be shuffled after reloading the game
And in other news: you were asking us how is Tenebris doing right now, so here’s some exclusive sneak-peak of Tenebris' daily snack routine:
https://youtube.com/shorts/lY-SkbVhQbQ
Stay sane and pet your capybaras on our behalf!
Creepy Jar Team
