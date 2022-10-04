The new Name Your Pet Update 2.3.5 is available now!

Animal Husbandry Patch is here - and now you can name your pets!

Hey Adventurers,

We’ve noticed that you are really enjoying the new content delivered in the Animal Husbandry content update - so we’ve decided to enrich the update even further. We’ve just released the newest 2.3.5 patch that completes the tame-your-pet experience: now you can name your furry friends!

Above that, we’ve added some tweaks and fixes to the most frequently reported bugs:



All water triggers near Mu'Agi village now work properly

Quassia Amara now has a proper size when being cooked

Animal Poison stacks icon no longer overlaps with the other parts of UI

All animals status icons are now aligned properly

Missing Polish translation when talking to the Habbacu Elder is now fixed

Saving Game Calendar in Cartel location in the Story Mode now displays properly

"In use" message on a tied up animal now displays properly

Aim' keybind is displayed only if the dart is loaded,

Water and Food Trough are placeable only in the Animal Pen

Frogs in Frog Stretcher keep their colors after reloading the game

Unfinished darts are now positioned properly when being dragged through the Frog Stretcher

"NoSpaceInBackpack" text no longer appears when filling the Trough

Notebook will always open on page on which it was previously closed

The progress of Achievements should now be tracked properly when loading a game save from 2.3.3 and earlier versions

Sting animation works properly when the Player has an Armor equipped

Animals caught in Snare Trap now die after being hit

Animals should now get pregnant more often

Animal statistics are hidden after it gets tranquilized in the Pen

Animals now turn to the Player to be pet

Clients' input now work properly after joining a canceled Trial

Blowpipe loading sound is now synchronized with its animation

Animals now behave properly after calling them from outside of the Pen

Tribesmen now attack the Pen if the Player tries to hide inside it

Animals should now behave properly when untied in an area not adapted to AI

"Call" and "Expand" have now separate controls when using a gamepad

Trials finish now properly when a Player joins the trial in progress

The Progress of Legend-related achievements will be now properly transferred after joining a coop session

“Oyohua Mu'agi” Achievement should now properly unlock for all players in coop session (retroactively as well)

The "Babysitter" achievement progress should now be properly unlocked for all players in coop session

The Progress of achievements should now be properly synchronized for all Players in coop session no matter the distance between them

"That's the spirit!" Achievement now unlocks properly

The Items in the Backpack should no longer be shuffled after reloading the game

And in other news: you were asking us how is Tenebris doing right now, so here’s some exclusive sneak-peak of Tenebris' daily snack routine:

https://youtube.com/shorts/lY-SkbVhQbQ

Stay sane and pet your capybaras on our behalf!

Creepy Jar Team