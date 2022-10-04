 Skip to content

Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 4 October 2022

Morning build 04/10/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9649332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Abandoned house : added a collider to prevent from leaving the map
Psycho hospital : fixed a collider that could prevent from approaching a window
Ouija board : the Ouija board doesn't crash the game anymore if the voice recognition doesn't work
Enigma : "Say the name" doesn't crash the game anymore if the voice recognition doesn't work

Tutorial : the help text on the items are now displayed only when the item is in hand
Tutorial: Fixed a bug when using the mouse wheel

Player: The end of possession no longer plays in a loop when the player commits suicide
Player: Darkened the vision in ghost

Item : The wave detector doesn't play any sound when you change object

Changed files in this update

Depot 1474391
  • Loading history…
