Morning build 04/10/2022

Abandoned house : added a collider to prevent from leaving the map
Psycho hospital : fixed a collider that could prevent from approaching a window
Ouija board : the Ouija board doesn't crash the game anymore if the voice recognition doesn't work
Enigma : "Say the name" doesn't crash the game anymore if the voice recognition doesn't work
Tutorial : the help text on the items are now displayed only when the item is in hand
Tutorial: Fixed a bug when using the mouse wheel
Player: The end of possession no longer plays in a loop when the player commits suicide
Player: Darkened the vision in ghost
Item : The wave detector doesn't play any sound when you change object
Changed files in this update