Morning build 04/10/2022

Abandoned house : added a collider to prevent from leaving the map

Psycho hospital : fixed a collider that could prevent from approaching a window

Ouija board : the Ouija board doesn't crash the game anymore if the voice recognition doesn't work

Enigma : "Say the name" doesn't crash the game anymore if the voice recognition doesn't work

Tutorial : the help text on the items are now displayed only when the item is in hand

Tutorial: Fixed a bug when using the mouse wheel

Player: The end of possession no longer plays in a loop when the player commits suicide

Player: Darkened the vision in ghost

Item : The wave detector doesn't play any sound when you change object