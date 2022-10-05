Exocolonist Patch #1 (version 2204) changelog!

Share · View all patches · Build 9649305 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Patch #1, version 2204 (October 4th) is now live on Steam!

It fixes a few big bugs (the gym does something now!), a bunch of rarer issues (all cards now gettable!), plus better support for the Steam Deck and non-16:9 aspect ratios.



No more letterboxing - resize the game window to whatever scale you want!

Thank you so so so much to everyone who sent in bug reports and helped me track these down, especially machine-specific problems and all those obscure typos and issues in hidden corners of the narrative.

If you run into any more problems, please report them from inside the game so it sends me your logs and stuff too!

Patch notes:

change vibration toggle to an intensity slider

improve controller navigation of settings and custom gender menus

force teleport back inside colony during glow or when too young

improve collectible use with gamepad

upgrading cards now works, eg marz1 disappears when you get marz2

increase food if you find mushrooms while foraging

optimize opening the deck menu

show "start your next life" on main menu after an ending

improve food supplies notice in depot

no more cake for sale while starving

remove sound from northway games splash logo

back up savegames, memories, and settings to avoid file corruption

hide mouse cursor while in gamepad or keyboard-only mode

smoother switching between mouse and gamepad/keyboard-only mode

support ultra-widescreen monitors and more other resolutions

improve text menu layout for 16:10 and other resolutions

default some machines to lower resolution or lower quality

on steam deck always show selection reticle, use gamepad tooltips

change steam deck default settings and remove keyboard bindings

on macs, hide buggy/unused vsync setting

running game directly from exe no longer connects to steam client

disable gamepad when exocolonist window loses focus

optional setting to show controller glyphs on PC

debug mode requires shift or ctrl plus backquote/tilde to toggle

backup fonts for Japanese, Korean, Sim/Trad Chinese, other accents

rename feedback menu to "report a bug"

fix upgrading cards at the gym

fix mid-life "Clear Past Memories" getting stuck in final event

fix missing tracking the airsquid events and card

fix missing beautiful vista card

fix "Delete All User Data" wasn't properly clearing everything

fix backpack gear card

fix gamepad shoulder button nav moving to unmet characters

fix button tooltips hanging around after menu closed

fix story text jumping down to the first button on first page

fix hidden pets not showing up in relax park events

fix tutorial for exploration zones not appearing

fix age 19 impossible battles being too easy

fix credits scroll jumping down after a few seconds

fix two infinite engineering / bravery skill loops

fix to audio issue that sometimes froze cards

fix mourning events playing after that status is gone

fix clearing chara stories when you load the game in glow

fix cancel button triggering "Go Home" instead of "Keep Exploring"

fix card challenge tutorial straight example cards

fix challenge goal box briefly saying overgoal on win/lose

fix bonus skills not awarded in skip card challenges mode

fix grabbing collectibles behind blocking events

fix showing unique cards you already have in choice buttons

fix black edges on some special ending art

fix card header backgrounds sometimes disappearing

fix rebellion skill increase bubble tooltip text

fix text scrolling down after canceling gifting

fix age 17 big portrait disappearing when you change appearance

fix navigation up from top-right chara on charas menu

fix pressing submit on popup input field now triggers OK button

fix undoing picking a friend in intro leaving bonus skill

fix not closing gallery when main menu opened via system menu

fix briefly showing wrong info on deck menu as it opens

fix characters being prematurely marked as met during dreams

fix being able to interact with battle menu during win/lose

fix incompatibility with turkish operating systems

fix disappearing gamepad reticle after using input field

fix saving email address on the feedback menu like we used to

fix northway games logo on linux / steam deck

fix software keyboard not opening on steam deck

fix left menu button on steam deck

fix around 50 minor typos and small narrative issues

Enjoy and take care!