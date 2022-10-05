 Skip to content

Tranzient update for 5 October 2022

Hotfix v1.04.00.41

Build 9649294

  • VR always runs via OpenXR. This means if your Oculus app is the default OpenXR runtime then this will run instead of SteamVR for VR functionality. It's recommended to do this for all Oculus headsets and via Airlink
  • Set Steam to the default OpenXR runtime to use any Steam devices and Quest via Virtual Desktop
  • A and D keys in desktop mode now strafe rather than rotate
  • Left and Right Arrow keys rotate
  • Properties popups for synths now summon to user when close
  • Big environments like snowy and desert worlds now run at high level of detail.

