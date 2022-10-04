Overcooked! 2 l Network Topology Update 2

Chefs! How's it going? 👋
We've got another update for you on Overcooked! 2 - please note, this is for the Beta Branch on Steam for PC, OSX and Linux ⚙️✨
Patch Notes:
Update to change the network topology for improved connection reliability when encountering an un-supported NAT type.
We appreciate all of your feedback going forwards, as we continue to work on improving Overcooked! 2. Thank you so much for your patience whilst we do so!
As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please leave a post in the Report A Problem forum.
If you'd like to provide any feedback, we appreciate any comments on either this post, or in our General Discussions.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/728880/Overcooked_2/
Keep up to date with all things Overcooked!
Overcooked! Twitter Overcooked! Facebook
Team17 Twitter
Team17 Facebook
Team17 Discord
Changed depots in crossplay_branch branch