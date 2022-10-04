 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Overcooked! 2 update for 4 October 2022

Overcooked! 2 l Network Topology Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9649127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Chefs! How's it going? 👋

We've got another update for you on Overcooked! 2 - please note, this is for the Beta Branch on Steam for PC, OSX and Linux ⚙️✨

Patch Notes:
Update to change the network topology for improved connection reliability when encountering an un-supported NAT type.

We appreciate all of your feedback going forwards, as we continue to work on improving Overcooked! 2. Thank you so much for your patience whilst we do so!

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please leave a post in the Report A Problem forum.

If you'd like to provide any feedback, we appreciate any comments on either this post, or in our General Discussions.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/728880/Overcooked_2/

Keep up to date with all things Overcooked!
Overcooked! Twitter Overcooked! Facebook
Team17 Twitter
Team17 Facebook
Team17 Discord

Changed depots in crossplay_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 9649127
Balloon Linux Depot 728882
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link