The spookiest patch is here!

It's been a while since we brought you the Altar update, and, while we haven't stopped bringing you awesome events and celebrations, we've also been working very hard to be able to bring you a brand new patch with some special spooky features, just in time to celebrate the creepiest time of the year! Hope you like them!

Some issues we fixed!

Randomized gummies used to lose their cosmetics before the game, now they will stay glued on unless your gummy gets hit too hard.

Gummies' feet used to bug on BeeCareful tiles, stopping the floor from falling, but all gummies are now doomed to fall.

Scores for King of the Hill mode when playing online with 3 or more players showed the wrong number, for this patch we've learned to count.

After dying online in Grousky, controllers would keep vibrating even after the player's death, we've gone a more eco-friendly route and we've decided to make it stop, to save energy.

New additions to the game!

Bored of dying the first in every match and just watching? Don't worry! Enable the new option "Afterlife" in your match customization (local or private) and improve your abilities while your friends keep fighting for victory! After you die in a match, your gummy will still appear as a playable character in the map in the form of a ghost! Spook everyone with your abilities!

On another note, for those looking for a bigger challenge, how about using a ball or a barrel to get a point? Join a match in King of The Hill mode and throw one of the items into a marshmallow for a point, now with style!

Also, gummies' juices splattered onto cars will start falling slowly, instead of disappearing, little by little, for some dramatic added effects!

And, finally, a fun surprise: when an AI wins a match, if any cosmetics are left around the battlefield, it will try to pick them up and equip them!

We hope you guys have been enjoying the game lately and keep doing so with these new cool features and fixes! If you find any issues, remember you can always reach us on our social media ( Twitter , Instagram or Facebook ) or go to the discussion forums . You can also join us on [ Discord ](discord.gg/agl) to talk about the game or schedule a match with someone from your region ;)

Also remember that your reviews are very important to us and help us a lot! ❤ See you playing!

EP Games Team