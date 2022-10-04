Roadwarden Patch 1.0.6 is available now! + Demo has been updated, too!

Roadwarden!

Another small patch rolling in, thanks to your overwhelming feedback!

Please keep it up!

More Details:

Various adjustments and a tiny bug fix to 'The Sleeping Giant' quest.

Fixed the bug that made the player fail 'The Bird Hunting' quest repeatedly.

Fixed the bug tied to, sparing the critter in the 'heart of the forest'.

Text adjustments, from fixing typos to rephrasing quest requirements.

We also have updated the demo, to match the many patches the game has received since the release.

Additionally, it is now possible to take over your demo-savegames to the full game!

Please note:

Due to this change, old savegames from the demo will not be shown anymore, as those will not work any longer and it's still recommended to avoid using old demo saves (, as the files might still be available) with the full version of the game.

Big thank you to all Roadwardens to make this game possible! Thank you for your ongoing support and continuous feedback to further improve Roadwarden!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment