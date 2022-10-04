 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roadwarden update for 4 October 2022

Roadwarden Patch 1.0.6 is available now! + Demo has been updated, too!

Share · View all patches · Build 9648868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Roadwarden!

Another small patch rolling in, thanks to your overwhelming feedback!
Please keep it up!

More Details:

  • Various adjustments and a tiny bug fix to 'The Sleeping Giant' quest.
  • Fixed the bug that made the player fail 'The Bird Hunting' quest repeatedly.
  • Fixed the bug tied to, sparing the critter in the 'heart of the forest'.
  • Text adjustments, from fixing typos to rephrasing quest requirements.
Demo Update

We also have updated the demo, to match the many patches the game has received since the release.
Additionally, it is now possible to take over your demo-savegames to the full game!

Please note:
Due to this change, old savegames from the demo will not be shown anymore, as those will not work any longer and it's still recommended to avoid using old demo saves (, as the files might still be available) with the full version of the game.

Big thank you to all Roadwardens to make this game possible! Thank you for your ongoing support and continuous feedback to further improve Roadwarden!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment

Changed files in this update

Depot 1155971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1155972
  • Loading history…
Depot 1155973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link