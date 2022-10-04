 Skip to content

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 4 October 2022

Custom Map Loading 10/4

Share · View all patches · Build 9648867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* Hosts can now load a custom version of any map in any game mode

  • Fixed issue with mouse cursor not functioning properly in map editor

-KK

