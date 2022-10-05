Try Intel XeSS in the new 3DMark Intel XeSS feature test.

We’re excited to release a new 3DMark feature test for Intel’s new XeSS AI-enhanced upscaling technology, available now.

Compare XeSS performance and image quality with the Intel XeSS feature test.

3DMark feature tests are specialized tests for specific technologies. The Intel XeSS feature test helps you compare the performance and image quality of Intel’s XeSS with traditional rendering techniques.

The 3DMark frame inspector tool lets you compare image quality with an interactive side-by-side comparison of XeSS and native-resolution rendering.

Check out the images below to see an example comparison of native resolution rendering and XeSS in the new 3DMark feature test.

Comparing performance and image quality with the Intel XeSS feature test

The test renders a scene based on the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark two times to show the effect XeSS has on performance and image quality. The first run measures baseline performance by rendering the scene with temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) at the output resolution.

The second run renders the scene at a lower resolution and then uses the selected XeSS mode to upscale the frames to the output resolution.

The result screen shows you the average frame rate from each run and the difference in performance expressed as a percentage.

3DMark Intel XeSS frame inspector

The 3DMark Intel XeSS feature test includes the frame inspector tool. This tool lets you compare image quality with a side-by-side view of Intel XeSS and native-resolution rendering. You can render up to 100 consecutive frames from the feature test and freely pan around or zoom in up to 32×.

About Intel Xess

XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) is a new Intel graphics technology that uses AI-enhanced upscaling to improve performance while maintaining high image fidelity. XeSS renders each frame at a lower resolution to boost performance and then uses AI upscaling to generate frames at the target output resolution.

You can find out about XeSS on the Intel website.

To run the Intel XeSS feature test, you must have a GPU that supports Intel XeSS and Microsoft DirectX Raytracing Tier 1.1. XeSS compatible GPUs include Intel Arc GPUs, as well as AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs with Shader Model 6.4 support. You also need Windows 11 or Windows 10 64-bit, version 20H2 or newer.

Available now

The Intel XeSS feature test is included when you buy 3DMark, and a free update for users who purchased 3DMark after January 8, 2019.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/223850/3DMark/

If you already own 3DMark but bought it before January 8, 2019, you'll need to buy the Port Royal upgrade to unlock the Intel XeSS feature test. You can read more about 3DMark updates and upgrades here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/496103/3DMark_Port_Royal_upgrade/

What's new in 3DMark v2.23.7455

This update supports the launch of the new 3DMark Intel XeSS feature test.

Wild Life Extreme 1.1 contains CPU optimizations to ensure the test is not limited by the CPU. Scores are mostly unaffected, but scores of some high-performance computers may see slight improvements.

New

Intel XeSS feature test

Improved

Stress tests can now be run in windowed mode.

Improved threading performance to reduce CPU bottleneck on high-performance desktop computers in Wild Life Extreme.

Fixed

Fixed an issue in the standalone version of 3DMark, where some security softwares could prevent the installation of DLCs.

Fixed an issue where SystemInfo would not have enough time to get hardware monitoring data on some systems.

Tests