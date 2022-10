Share · View all patches · Build 9648637 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi All,

Just another urgent patch:

-Fixed Wolf faction skill 'Blood Droid' attacking friendly NPC issue.

-Fixed weird sounds that appeared when loading a scene.

-Fixed wolf faction quest 4. not showing on the quest log.

We need more time to work on other issues mentioned in the community. Please be patient and stay tuned for future updates.

Best,

Mirari