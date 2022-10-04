SRPG Studio 1.268 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.268.
New Features:
- Added "mob" and "wait" to Effective Targets/Roles.
- Added "Display Conditions (VA)" to shop items.
Items are only visible when the variable has a certain value.
- Added "Map Hp Number" to Resource Location/UI.
This data is referenced by the script's GraphicsDecoration object's addHp method.
- Enabled to select Execute Script in Extensive Command.
How to use is explained in the official plugin scriptexecute-emptycustomparameter.js.
- Flexible implementation of the SkillProjector object in scripts.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Extract Map Pos" command to crash.
- Fixed a bug that the "Play Video" command was not displayed in the whole game window.
- Fixed a bug in the "Enable map chip animations" option.
- Fixed a bug that the custom parameters cannot be set in the "Area Settings" of the base.
- Fixed a bug where the getKeyBinding method contained garbage data.
- Fixed a bug in the setGameClearPoint method.
Changed files in this update