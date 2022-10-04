 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 4 October 2022

SRPG Studio 1.268 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.268.

New Features:

  • Added "mob" and "wait" to Effective Targets/Roles.
  • Added "Display Conditions (VA)" to shop items.
    Items are only visible when the variable has a certain value.
  • Added "Map Hp Number" to Resource Location/UI.
    This data is referenced by the script's GraphicsDecoration object's addHp method.
  • Enabled to select Execute Script in Extensive Command.
    How to use is explained in the official plugin scriptexecute-emptycustomparameter.js.
  • Flexible implementation of the SkillProjector object in scripts.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the "Extract Map Pos" command to crash.
  • Fixed a bug that the "Play Video" command was not displayed in the whole game window.
  • Fixed a bug in the "Enable map chip animations" option.
  • Fixed a bug that the custom parameters cannot be set in the "Area Settings" of the base.
  • Fixed a bug where the getKeyBinding method contained garbage data.
  • Fixed a bug in the setGameClearPoint method.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
