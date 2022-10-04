 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pox Nora update for 4 October 2022

Hotfix for issues with Immobile

Share · View all patches · Build 9648166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have deployed a client-side hotfix which will correct an issue in which abilities which added Immobile could error on the player's client, causing the client to not correctly remove the ability in its local game state. This would prevent the unit from moving as if it was Immobile even though the ability was in fact removed in the server's game state. This may have also affected a couple of other abilities, so any cases of this should now be corrected. Thank you for everyone who reported this in the Unofficial Community Discord.

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link