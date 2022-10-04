Hotfix for issues with Immobile

We have deployed a client-side hotfix which will correct an issue in which abilities which added Immobile could error on the player's client, causing the client to not correctly remove the ability in its local game state. This would prevent the unit from moving as if it was Immobile even though the ability was in fact removed in the server's game state. This may have also affected a couple of other abilities, so any cases of this should now be corrected. Thank you for everyone who reported this in the Unofficial Community Discord.