Major Update 1 is OUT NOW + Surprise!

The release of Major Update 1 is an important step in the development of Solar Nations. For the next week, you can pick up the game for 50% off and enjoy the new content for a good price! Though in hindsight I think many of these features should have been in the game on release day, it is nonetheless great to see them in the game!

In addition, I have a surprise for you!

Overhauled Event Logic + Decisions

Something I have been working on intermittently over the development of Update 1 was an event logic system to replace the (not very good) event system we were currently using. New event logic has been added that allows among other things:

Events with multiple options each with effects!

Useful tooltips which tell you what you need to do

Transparent achievement logic

I have big things planned for the event system, and this was a necessary step in the accomplishment of those plans. For now though, the system is merely a replacement for the older and clunkier system, and is mainly concerned with achievements.

