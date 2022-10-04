 Skip to content

奇怪的RPG update for 4 October 2022

Skill adjustment and gameplay optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9647775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Terror map traps will now cause no damage to players.
  2. Titan Tomahawk is added to the Paradise Store.
  3. Add some red characteristic equipment descriptions. (Description of the leader and the enemy only take effect after breaking the defense)
  4. The value of most general skills is adjusted to increase additional defense breaking value.
  5. Strengthen Titan's Tomahawk attribute.
  6. Optimize the automatic enemy searching mechanism of most skills. Now common skills can target targets from a long distance.

