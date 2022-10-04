- Terror map traps will now cause no damage to players.
- Titan Tomahawk is added to the Paradise Store.
- Add some red characteristic equipment descriptions. (Description of the leader and the enemy only take effect after breaking the defense)
- The value of most general skills is adjusted to increase additional defense breaking value.
- Strengthen Titan's Tomahawk attribute.
- Optimize the automatic enemy searching mechanism of most skills. Now common skills can target targets from a long distance.
奇怪的RPG update for 4 October 2022
Skill adjustment and gameplay optimization
