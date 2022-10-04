Lord of Rigel - Early Access OUT NOW!

Hey everyone!

At long last we’re releasing Lord of Rigel to Early Access. In 2018 we launched First Access for players. In the time since, we redeveloped the project in Unreal Engine. It's been quite the journey, and we're so excited to have reached this milestone.

Here's what you can expect from this first phase of Early Access:

Tutorial scenario to learn the game. Explore the Altair sector and establish first contact with an alien species.

Main game with galaxy generation up to huge galaxies (256 stars) with eight factions.

Test out ship designs and technologies with a fully unlocked skirmish mode.

Military Victory condition, conquer your foes or build a lasting peace through diplomatic treaties.

Play one of eight species as the hive minded Aranids, diplomatic Humans, the warrior Katraxi, industrious Ornithon, Selach traders, the expansionistic Tharrn, mysterious Xantus, or telepathic Yalkai.

Face space monsters and random events as you explore the galaxy.

You can pick up Lord of Rigel now at $19.99/€ 19.99/£17.99 with a 10% launch discount during launch week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/437440/Lord_of_Rigel/

The next phase of our early access roadmap includes more playable species, larger galaxy sizes, elder species (the Riglelans and Arcturans), and diplomatic victories through the galactic council. More on that at a later date!