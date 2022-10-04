 Skip to content

Farmington County update for 4 October 2022

HUNTING UPDATE!

Build 9647555

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunting Update is now live! You can buy a hunting license at the Sporting Goods store in front of the Train Station. Then, you can access the Wodanaz forest directly across from your farm. Be sure to protect yourself against predator animals, too!

