Hunting Update is now live! You can buy a hunting license at the Sporting Goods store in front of the Train Station. Then, you can access the Wodanaz forest directly across from your farm. Be sure to protect yourself against predator animals, too!
Farmington County update for 4 October 2022
HUNTING UPDATE!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Farmington County Content Depot 1138581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update