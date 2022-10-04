 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dalruan: World of Magic update for 4 October 2022

Season 1 Starting Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9647374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dalruan Season 1 Beginning 10/03/2022! - STARTING NOW!

---- Season Patch Notes ----

Updated Item Locations
Updated Monster spawns
Updated Mine Key / Portal Key Locations
Updated Plants in Dungeons
Updated Signs to Help Players with Crafting in Town Near Merchants
Updated More Useful Items in Chests/Loot Drops

Post your screenshots of your most powerful Gear Sets!

  • Become an NPC in a future Update! -

End of Season Player Screenshots will be picked as New NPC's!

Dalruan will be expanding to a New Towns/Dungeons in Season 2!

See you then and I hope to hear some good feedback in the comments Section!

Changed files in this update

Dalruan: World of Magic Content Depot 1738551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link