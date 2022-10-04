Season 1 Starting Now!

Dalruan Season 1 Beginning 10/03/2022! - STARTING NOW!
---- Season Patch Notes ----
Updated Item Locations
Updated Monster spawns
Updated Mine Key / Portal Key Locations
Updated Plants in Dungeons
Updated Signs to Help Players with Crafting in Town Near Merchants
Updated More Useful Items in Chests/Loot Drops
Post your screenshots of your most powerful Gear Sets!
- Become an NPC in a future Update! -
End of Season Player Screenshots will be picked as New NPC's!
Dalruan will be expanding to a New Towns/Dungeons in Season 2!
See you then and I hope to hear some good feedback in the comments Section!
