Season 1 Starting Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9647374 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 02:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Dalruan Season 1 Beginning 10/03/2022! - STARTING NOW!

---- Season Patch Notes ----

Updated Item Locations

Updated Monster spawns

Updated Mine Key / Portal Key Locations

Updated Plants in Dungeons

Updated Signs to Help Players with Crafting in Town Near Merchants

Updated More Useful Items in Chests/Loot Drops

Post your screenshots of your most powerful Gear Sets!

Become an NPC in a future Update! -

End of Season Player Screenshots will be picked as New NPC's!

Dalruan will be expanding to a New Towns/Dungeons in Season 2!

See you then and I hope to hear some good feedback in the comments Section!