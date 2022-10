Share · View all patches · Build 9647353 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 03:59:03 UTC by Wendy

I updated the Steam binary to better support Mac OS on M1 CPU.

It's possible that the update inside Steam doesn't properly work, especially on Windows. Please uninstall the game first, then reboot and then reinstall if you are having problems. In some cases, also delete the game's folder inside Steam before reinstalling it.

Sorry for the inconvenience.