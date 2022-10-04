 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 4 October 2022

1.51.2

Build 9647293

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the incorrect time showing on the clock.
  • Can now change a player's name for a token cost.
  • Fixed a bug with "Extra time" being on top of the experimental button in the match view.
  • In-app-purchases now retry on next startup if it fails.
  • Added a the total amount of clubs in a Union on the lobby screen.
  • Better handling of signup errors.
  • Removed card energy icon from campaign deck rewards while we figure out a clearer way of displaying it.
  • Made the medpacks selection for a ladder challenge more user-friendly.
  • Various minor bug fixes.

