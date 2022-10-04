- Fixed an issue with the incorrect time showing on the clock.
- Can now change a player's name for a token cost.
- Fixed a bug with "Extra time" being on top of the experimental button in the match view.
- In-app-purchases now retry on next startup if it fails.
- Added a the total amount of clubs in a Union on the lobby screen.
- Better handling of signup errors.
- Removed card energy icon from campaign deck rewards while we figure out a clearer way of displaying it.
- Made the medpacks selection for a ladder challenge more user-friendly.
- Various minor bug fixes.
Blackout Rugby update for 4 October 2022
1.51.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update