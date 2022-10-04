 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MakePlace update for 4 October 2022

Graphics Settings

Share · View all patches · Build 9647151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New graphics settings can be accessed in the Settings panel
  • Click on Optimize Settings to let the app run a hardware benchmark and auto-select the best settings graphics settings
  • Previously, all graphics settings were at 'Epic'. The additional options now let the app run at a reasonable FPS on less powerful hardware (e.g. laptops with integrated GPUs)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link