- New graphics settings can be accessed in the Settings panel
- Click on Optimize Settings to let the app run a hardware benchmark and auto-select the best settings graphics settings
- Previously, all graphics settings were at 'Epic'. The additional options now let the app run at a reasonable FPS on less powerful hardware (e.g. laptops with integrated GPUs)
MakePlace update for 4 October 2022
Graphics Settings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
