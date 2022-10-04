YoloMouse 1.4.0

First half of a major update...
The feature focus is now customization, starting with a new cursor editor. This is an initial version that supports regular cursors (.cur). Next update will add animated (.ani) and inverted color support.
Cursor size has been increased to the maximum allowed size of 256.
Otherwise routine fixes/maintenance as reported by the community. Thanks as always for the feedback. Some issues I could not reproduce, so I had to make a best guess at the problem and therefore fix. Please let me know if its better :) .. or worse :(
UPDATES
- new: cursor editor: open from taskbar icon. supports basic cursors (.cur files).
- update: increased max cursor size to 256
- improve: error reporting
- fix: launcher not launching yolomouse for some folks
- fix: potentially (could not reproduce) fixed taskbar popping up for some folks
- fix: hide overlay cursor choices when assigning to a fullscreen game (since this isnt supported yet)
- fix: cursor picker sometimes not hiding from taskbar when closed
NEXT
- new: steam workshop :D
- new: update and add new default cursors to support popular game and app cursors. examples: dialog cursor, settings cursor.
- editor: add animated (.ani) and inverted cursors support
- new: another anticheat bypass attempt. last one wasn't "brave" enough ;)
- improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs
LATER
- customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
- steam workshop equivalent for regular version
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
Changed files in this update