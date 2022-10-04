 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WinTweaker update for 4 October 2022

Update v0.4.7b

Share · View all patches · Build 9646976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A long time has passed since the last update.

However, a lot has happened!

The application has been completely reworked and reprogrammed from scratch.

The following features have been added:
Performance Engine,
Process Engine,
Service Engine,
Simple Hardware Monitor,
Advanced Hardware Monitor,
Remote hardware monitor,
Remote Task Manager,
DNS AdBlocking (like blokada, based on DNS)

The following features have been removed (temporarily):
DeamScene V1,
Cursor,
Sounds

The store page and the UI were also completely changed.

Changed files in this update

WinTweaker Content Depot 1189751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link