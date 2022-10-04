Update v0.4.7b

Share · View all patches · Build 9646976 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 01:26:08 UTC by Wendy

A long time has passed since the last update.

However, a lot has happened!

The application has been completely reworked and reprogrammed from scratch.

The following features have been added:

Performance Engine,

Process Engine,

Service Engine,

Simple Hardware Monitor,

Advanced Hardware Monitor,

Remote hardware monitor,

Remote Task Manager,

DNS AdBlocking (like blokada, based on DNS)

The following features have been removed (temporarily):

DeamScene V1,

Cursor,

Sounds

The store page and the UI were also completely changed.