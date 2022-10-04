-adapter calibrator tool:

-some pico 4 related updates

-fixed steamvr positioning bug (finally ^_^)

-updated/added a bunch of paddle adapters

-added some steamvr tracker puck haptics code (still needs some work)

-added togglable 11clubhouse linking tool (pending implementation on the website). this will allow users to link accounts without going through the name change path (which was very clever)

-added some logic to help prevent wrongly attributed win/loss during disconnects (pending some server update)

-cleaned up some user restriction/report processes server side...so soon the moderators will have nice tools so that they can act quicker on reports that should be acted on...right now the process is very annoying and slow