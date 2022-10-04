 Skip to content

Beyond the Storm update for 4 October 2022

Hour one patch (...what?) - Changing from YYC to VM

Build 9646947

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It appears that the YYC compiled build messed with everything in game. Changing to VM can let the game run a little slower than expected, but everything should work by now.

PLEASE UPDATE ASAP!

