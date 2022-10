Share · View all patches · Build 9646890 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Three major parts to this update:

All of the blasters and abilities have been modified to improve performance. Blasters will now regress if you take damage. A bunch of graphical performance improvements. These don't really affect quality, but the game runs more smoothly on lower end hardware.

This is probably the most difficult version of the game released to date. Please bare with me. I'll make it a bit easier in the future.