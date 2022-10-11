Share · View all patches · Build 9646876 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 14:59:02 UTC by Wendy

6.3.0 Mid Chapter patch releases today at 11am ET on All Platforms.

Reminder that this does not include the Finisher Mori that was tested in the recent PTB

Features

Options Menu The Accessibilty and Online tabs are now available in the Options menu Subtitle and Colorblind options are now located in the Accessibilty Tab Social and Privacy options are now located in the Online tab

Trials will now be forced to end after 1 hour or 5 minutes after the End Game Collapse has been triggered

Prestige Catch-Up: Characters who were level 50 and prestige 0, 1, or 2 as of the 6.1.0 release will receive 2 bonus prestige levels, as though they had been prestiged.

Flashlight Adjustments To reduce strobing and the associated dangers regarding flash-induced seizures, Flashlights now have a slight delay imposed between switching them on and off. The Flashlight click speed is now slower. The sound effect has been adjusted so it matches the new speed.



Dev Note: We are continuing to investigate issues around the aiming angles required for the flashlight since the PTB.

Archives New Challenge Slots in the Archives: Players now can select a Survivor and a Killer challenge at the same time. Any challenges shared by both roles can also be assigned to the slot of your choice, or both slots, if desired. Selecting a slot with an equipped challenge will navigate you to the respective tome and level of the equipped challenge. Completed Challenges now remain in the Archives widget until either claimed or replaced. A new Challenge Complete visual has been added to the archives widget's minimized state to better convey when the challenge you are working on has been completed Removed "press and hold" interaction on challenge nodes

The Hag now has new music

Content

"Haunted by Daylight" Halloween event (starts October 13th 11AM ET)

The Archives Tome 13 - Malevolence tome (opens October 12th 11AM ET) "Haunted by Daylight" Halloween event tome (opens October 13th 11AM ET)



Optimization

Performance and under-the-hood optimizations done to the Huntress.

Small improvements to animations and textures in Archives.

Optimizations done to animations and audio.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the incentive bonus to not be given to players at the end of trial.

Fixed an issue that caused perks appearing to lose tiers when prestiging the character whose perks were purchased in Shrine of Secrets.

Fixed an issue that caused all of the currently equipped cosmetics to unequip when opening a character store page.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the game to get stuck in infinite loading when trying to buy Auric Cells on Xbox One.

Fixed an issue that caused Cheryl Mason's hair to appear briefly misplaced when switching between certain cosmetics on Steam and Xbox One.

Fixed a crash on Switch in Undocked mode when trying to Prestige-up in the Bloodweb.

Fixed an issue that caused error popup on some languages don't show player ID.

Fixed an issue that enabled a rock to be climbable in Mount Ormond Resort map.

Fixed an issue that caused two invisible collisions by the stairs in the Racoon City Police Station map.

Fixed an issue that caused Female survivors to not have facial animation when being on the hook.

Fixed an issue that caused Male Survivors to have crooked wrists when running injured and holding a Key Item

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move down when a player presses the crouch input while being sprayed by the First Aid Spray.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Mastermind to retain maximum velocity for the rest of the trial after using Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused the Collision Course achievement to gain progress when the Mastermind slams a survivor against a pallet.

Fixed an issue that caused the reduced speed icon not to be shown on the progress bar when using the First Aid Spray when the Mastermind is equipped with the Red Herb add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to receive the Global Saturation score event when infecting the survivors left in trial when one or more survivor has already left the trial.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind’s tentacles to stay on his arm after performing a rushed vault.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind's tentacles to pass through second floors during the Mori animation.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to be able to move sideways while throwing a survivor with Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused escaping with the First Aid Spray not to grant a score event.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to slide to the side when using Virulent Bound on a survivor as they drop a pallet.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to be able to grab a survivor as they are escaping the trial.

Fixed an issue that caused the exit gate to be blocked when the Mastermind slams a survivor not directly into the exit gate.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Mastermind’s power to stop functioning when hitting a survivor with Virulent Bound as they enter a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind’s power to stop functioning if a survivors disconnects while being grabbed.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Mastermind’s power to stop functioning after a long time in a trial.

Fixed an issue that caused the Haq’s Granma’s Heart add-on not to increase the Mud Phantasm terror radius.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nightmare not to be able to hit survivors standing inside a Dream Pallet.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation to fail play when the Demogorgon emerges from the portal any time after the first time.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to jitter after interrupting survivors right after a blink.

Fixed an issue that caused the Deathslinger’s harpoon to be missing in the tally screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit to accelerate too slowly during Yamaoka’s Haunting.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be able to vaccinate other survivors while standing next to a wall of asset when playing against the Nemesis.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be stuck when shocked by the Doctor while unhooking another survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the healing bar to briefly be shown as full before regressing when using the Reactive Healing perk and affected by the Hemorrhage status effect.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hex: The Third Seal not to apply the Blindness effect after the Mastermind hits a survivor with Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused the Wiretap perk’s Spy Trap to remain active for the remainder of the trial if installed at the same time as the generator is completed.

Fixed an issue that may cause players to retain speed increases for the remainder of the trial under poor network conditions.

Fixed an issue that may cause the effect of some perks to remain active for the remainder of the trial.

Fixed an issue that caused Many Killers to snap back to Idle when vaulting any window.

Fixed an issue that caused male survivors' chins to be deformed when being Mori'd by the Doctor

Tentatively fixed several occurrences of large friends list performance issue on Steam.

Tentatively fixed an issue that sometimes occurred after refunding a DLC, where the DLC would still be accessible.

Tentatively fixed an issue that sometimes caused bloodweb cannot progress due to the animation freezing.

Tentatively fixed some issues that caused incorrect bloodpoints when disconnected.

Tentatively fixed an issue that caused grade progress error after a match.

Fixed an issue when selecting "View Challenge" from the Lobby does not direct the player to the correct Tome and Level.

Fixed an issue where the Carried Icon is displayed twice when The Trapper have no Bear Trap left to set and carries a Survivor.

Fixed an issue with the language Setting dropdown menu closing after dragging the scrollbar with the mouse.

Fixed an issue that caused Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers not to be silent while opening a chest or cleansing a totem with the perk "Calm Spirit" equipped.

Fixed an issue where the pages 9 and 10 had no audio in Tome 12 Legacy of Deceit.

Fixed an issue in the Raccoon City Police Department map where the sound effect of certain projectiles hitting a certain part of the map were not producing the correct surface response.

Fixed an issue in the Saloon map where the sound effect of projectiles when hitting a caravan would produce a metal sound.

Fixed an issue in the Asylum map where the sound effect of projectiles on concrete walls would produce a hollow sound.

Fixed an issue in the Autohaven Wreckers map where windows would produce a metal sound when hitting them.

Fixed an issue that caused their Hag traps to not trigger hen placed on the stairs of the basement.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to blink through a wall on Raccoon police Department map.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers and Survivors to get obstructed by bubble notifications.

Fixes from PTB

Fixed an issue that caused the Balanced Landing perk to trigger when vaulting a pallet or window.

Fixed an issue that caused observed survivors not to be animated.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit’s Husk to have no animation after a few minutes in the trial.

Fixed an issue that may cause some HUD icons not to be visible after switching to Victor when playing as the Twins.

Fixed an issue that caused the Huntress's walking animation to be missing when seen from TPV when charging or aiming the hatchet.

Fixed an issue that caused the Huntress's left hand to remain visible when looking up and down while having a hatchet charged.

Known Issues