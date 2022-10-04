 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defend the Rook update for 4 October 2022

Minor Patch 1.16 - UI Tweaks and bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 9646616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vampiric Sorcerers will no longer attack if stunned.
Acquire Target will no longer hit friendly units

Changed files in this update

Tactics Tower Mayhem Content Depot 1531251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link