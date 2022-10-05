Open Beta Patch Notes (10/5/22) (Rev 3909)

Hero
New Celena (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented
New Tisha (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented
Gameplay
Expeditions have received some changes
Cost, rewards, time have been rebalanced and scale to time taken.
Added “Major” expeditions with large reward and cost. Only one offered at once.
Added “Bounty” expeditions with valuable rewards, zero cost. Can appear after dungeon completions.
Can only be one “Recruit” expedition offered at once.
Normal expeditions added for hour glasses.
Fixed various notification issues.
Preference provided to higher level heroes when auto filling.
Commander, hero, and enemy quips have been implemented
Favoring element diversification in random arena teams
MP costs have been doubled
UI
New starting hero select screen has been added
New loot & inventory screen has been added
Commander customization randomizer button has been added
Title screen options menu reset now has a confirm button
Dungeon clear label has been added to shop menu and trade items
Bug Fixes
MP bar displaying “HP” has been fixed
Fixed Ballista fodder not appearing
Scroll bar requiring precision has been fixed
Fixed back button on part select
Players cannot complete 2-7 has been fixed
Fixed closing autoplay actions on battle results screen creates a soft lock
Fix for close button on party menu
Widget showing on Party UI when there’s no status has been fixed
HP/MP circle bars have been fixed
Fixed death indicator text in party select
Dropping items onto heroes isn’t working has been fixed
Skip party menu can cause softlock has been fixed
Fixed infamous Mimic loot issue
Changed files in this update