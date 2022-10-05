Open Beta Patch Notes (10/5/22) (Rev 3909)

Hero

New Celena (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented

New Tisha (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented

Gameplay

Expeditions have received some changes

Cost, rewards, time have been rebalanced and scale to time taken.

Added “Major” expeditions with large reward and cost. Only one offered at once.

Added “Bounty” expeditions with valuable rewards, zero cost. Can appear after dungeon completions.

Can only be one “Recruit” expedition offered at once.

Normal expeditions added for hour glasses.

Fixed various notification issues.

Preference provided to higher level heroes when auto filling.

Commander, hero, and enemy quips have been implemented

Favoring element diversification in random arena teams

MP costs have been doubled

UI

New starting hero select screen has been added

New loot & inventory screen has been added

Commander customization randomizer button has been added

Title screen options menu reset now has a confirm button

Dungeon clear label has been added to shop menu and trade items

Bug Fixes

MP bar displaying “HP” has been fixed

Fixed Ballista fodder not appearing

Scroll bar requiring precision has been fixed

Fixed back button on part select

Players cannot complete 2-7 has been fixed

Fixed closing autoplay actions on battle results screen creates a soft lock

Fix for close button on party menu

Widget showing on Party UI when there’s no status has been fixed

HP/MP circle bars have been fixed

Fixed death indicator text in party select

Dropping items onto heroes isn’t working has been fixed

Skip party menu can cause softlock has been fixed

Fixed infamous Mimic loot issue