DevBlog 26: Update 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9646567 · Last edited 6 October 2022 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Commanders,

This mamonth update consists of new tanks and assault vehicles for the fourth slot in your roster. We've also made a host of balance changes and improvements which will reinvigorate the battlefield and stratagies.

Each faction now has a new assault vehicle available, bringing additional firepower and support capabilities so you can tweak your battlefield tactics.

Overlord (Global Risk): A heavy tank that is capable of shredding enemy infantry with its dual miniguns. Upgraded with armor-piercing shells, it can also deal significant damage to vehicles and aircraft.

Leopard (Black List): An assault vehicle that fires heavy corrosive rounds that will damage enemy targets over time. Once upgraded, it gains stealth abilities enabling you to launch surprise assaults.

Vulcan (New Horizon): A support vehicle that deploys pods to regenerate the shields of allies. If upgraded, it can also replenish health and teleport allies to its position.

Steam Cards are now available for you to collect and trade.

The tier 2 infantry buildings upgrade now no longer cost any minerals.

Armor value is a new mechanic available to Global Risk vehicles and tanks. This value works like a shield mechanic in that it absorbs damage. Unlike shields, armor will reduce the amount of damage taken based on a ratio we set to tanks and vehicles. Like shields, damage will lower the armor value and once zero is reached, damage will be applied to the target's Health. As with all new features, we’ll be keeping a close eye on this and will balance it according to players feedback in subsequent patches.

Commander Eclipse: Mobilize ability duration shortened to 15 from 30 seconds. Suppressive Bombardment damage increased from 120 to 140, cooldown from 30 to 60 seconds & cost lowered from 45 to 35 command points.

Trooper: Building time increased from 7 to 10 seconds.

Shield Trooper: Building time decreased from 15 to 10 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 3 to 2. Speed increased from 6 to 6.9 seconds

Rocket Trooper: Building time decreased from 20 to 15 seconds.

Grenadier: Building time decreased from 25 to 20 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 4 to 3.

Sniper: Building time decreased from 25 to 20 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 4 to 3. Sniper Assassinate upgrade bonus damage changed from +800% to +700%.

Gladiator: Range increased from 14 to 20.

Herald: Supply cost decreased from 6 to 5. EMP Burst ability cooldown is now 10. Sonic shield damage reduction is now 50%, up from 25%.

Marshal: Building time increased from 25 to 30 seconds.

Phalanx: Building time increased from 35 to 45 seconds. Supply cost increased from 14 to 15.

Imperator: Building time increased from 25 to 35 seconds.

Rapier: Building time increased from 15 to 25 seconds.

Broadsword: Building time increased from 20 to 30 seconds.

Scepter: Supply cost increased from 4 to 5.

Javelin: Building time increased from 20 to 25 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 8 to 5.

Halberd: Building time decreased from 55 to 40 seconds.

Morningstar: Building time decreased from 55 to 45 seconds . Supply cost decreased from 16 to 15.

All Black List units now have a passive chance for critical damage and a passive speed boost when out of combat.

Commander Freefall: Ghost Zone ability cooldown increased from 30 to 45 seconds.

Lion: Supply cost decreased from 3 to 2.

Mamba: Building time increased from 15 to 20 seconds.

Cheetah: Supply cost increased from 4 to 5.

Centipede: Supply cost increased from 4 to 5. The Centipede can now target airborne units.

Scorpion: Supply cost increased from 4 to 5.

Chameleon: Building time increased from 25 to 30 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 6 to 5. EMP Burst ability now costs 45 energy and its stun duration has been reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Beetle: Building time increased from 20 to 25 seconds. Supply cost increased from 4 to 5. Range decreased from 30 to 20.

Dragonfly: Building time increased from 15 to 20 seconds. Supply cost increased from 4 to 5.

Locust: Building time increased from 3 to 5 seconds. Decreased damage output by 25%. Speed decreased from 12 to 10.

Albatross: Supply cost decreased from 7 to 5. Health increased from 600 to 800. Capacity increased from 8 to 12.

Falcon: Building time decreased from 35 to 30 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 6 to 5.

Prion: Building time increased from 20 to 35 seconds. Supply cost increased from 9 to 10.

Condor: Building time decreased from 45 to 35 seconds. Mass drones ability shots per burst decreased from 12 to 10.

All New Horizon units' shields now prevent the application of status effects when absorbing damage.

Commander Viper: Support drone ability initial cooldown is 60 seconds.

Minotaur: Building time decreased from 20 to 12 seconds. Bonus damage to air units increased from 50% to 75%.

Vampire: Building time decreased from 20 to 12 seconds. Supply cost increased from 2 to 3.

Lycan: Building time decreased from 20 to 18 seconds.

Satyr: Building time decreased from 20 to 15 seconds. Energy cost of Deterioration and Enhancement decreased from 50 to 35. Energy cost of Protective Barriers decreased from 35 to 25.

Orion: Building time decreased from 30 to 20 seconds.

Manticore: Building time decreased from 30 to 20 seconds. Range increased from 33 to 35.

Cerberus: Building time decreased from 30 to 20 seconds. Phase ability range increased by 50%.

Hades: Building time increased from 30 to 35 seconds.

Hyperion: Building time decreased from 60 to 50 seconds.

Pegasus: Increased ability cooldowns from 1 to 12 seconds.

Griffin: Building time increased from 25 to 30 seconds. Supply cost increased from 9 to 10.

Charon: Building time decreased from 25 to 20 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 9 to 5. Shield and health increased from 250 to 500.

Siren: Building time decreased from 30 to 25 seconds. Supply cost decreased from 11 to 9. Singularity duration increased from 5 to 8.

Typhon: Build time decreased from 50 to 45 seconds.

The Black List watch tower will now attack normally even if the upgrade is canceled.

Correction of an issue where all Black List players will get a cooldown on Ghost Nation if one player used it.

Multiple localization and sound issues resolved.

Multiple issues fixed in the level editor based on players feedback.

Quality of life improvements:

Various performance and stability improvements. If you have had an issue previously, do try again and let us know.



We also have a Fan Kit available with artwork, unit cards, logos and all your content creators need here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

And for Streamers there is all the tools you need here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

As always, make sure you get the latest intel by following us here:

We're looking forward to seeing how you incorporate these new tanks and assault vehicles into your battlefield strategies. Good luck!