Rowfall update for 3 October 2022

Hotfix

3 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where achievements are not recognized
  • fixed a bug with the point attack highscorelist 5000 & 10000 (now your reached scores should show)
  • fixed a bug with empty highscore lists
  • fixed that no scores go to leaderboard when zero
  • cleaned online leadrboards with zero scores

