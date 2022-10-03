- fixed a bug where achievements are not recognized
- fixed a bug with the point attack highscorelist 5000 & 10000 (now your reached scores should show)
- fixed a bug with empty highscore lists
- fixed that no scores go to leaderboard when zero
- cleaned online leadrboards with zero scores
Rowfall update for 3 October 2022
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
