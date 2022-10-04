Update v0.25-8:

New:
- You can reclaim all invested poop by pressing the stopwatch icon in the top left area in Worm Breeding for 1 second.
- Average Per Run stats have been added (can be found in the sub menu for Game Stats)
- You won't be able to load a save on an older version of the game (only when a big update comes, to avoid losing some new stuff), mostly used as mobile take longer to update
- Fandom button in the settings renamed to Wikia (as Wikia is better known that the recent change to Fandom)
Updated:
- World 4 & 5 reward has been increased (a full rework of world 4 & 5 stats will be done after the next feature is released)
- Patreon reward have been reset, you can now claim reward for October
- Ascension info explains that you can reset ascension upgrades and reclaim points every new Ascension
- Fighting Efficiency has now an hard cap of 1 million (this is made so future balancing of worlds is easier, i will look to more rework around this change, for now it will make testing easier as well)
- Skull Page 3 Potato Attack & HP Reductions are now capped to level 150 (same reason as Fighting efficiency)
Changed files in this update