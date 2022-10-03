 Skip to content

StarMade update for 3 October 2022

Community UPdate

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Made restricted blocks extendable via a method in BlockConfig
  • Seperate overlay texture loading on icon texture loading
  • The shipyard repair and reinforcement will have to be finished later as part of a fleet rework. For now, the shipyards and shops on ships by itself is good enough.
  • re-add hooks from steam update for the cannon hit projectile listener
  • Re-implement CannonProjectileHitListener
  • add handleAfterAlways hook
  • shadow glsl ATI compatibility
  • add break statements to prevent nullpointer for BlockPublicPermissionEvent
  • Several modding improvements and fixes
  • Remove repairs section from shop panel for ships

Thanks to the community, specifically Jake, Ir0nsight, Garret for this update, and everyone else working on it and testing.

