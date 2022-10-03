Community UPdate

Patch Notes:
- Made restricted blocks extendable via a method in BlockConfig
- Seperate overlay texture loading on icon texture loading
- The shipyard repair and reinforcement will have to be finished later as part of a fleet rework. For now, the shipyards and shops on ships by itself is good enough.
- re-add hooks from steam update for the cannon hit projectile listener
- Re-implement CannonProjectileHitListener
- add handleAfterAlways hook
- shadow glsl ATI compatibility
- add break statements to prevent nullpointer for BlockPublicPermissionEvent
- Several modding improvements and fixes
- Remove repairs section from shop panel for ships
Thanks to the community, specifically Jake, Ir0nsight, Garret for this update, and everyone else working on it and testing.
Changed files in this update