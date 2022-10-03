Update 0.1.7

Additions
- Added some additional types of forts and libraries
- Opening the menu shows health as text
- Option to save without quitting
Adjustments
- Bows show arrow stats on their part inspector panel
- Bows can be enchanted and receive weapon buffs
- Arrows and bolts are improved by bow upgrades
- Arrows and bolts can crit
- The initial weapon starts with a Spin 2H attack
- Reduced the chance to randomly trip
- Stuff is much better about saving to an area
- Minor changes to area generation
- Roads are a little smaller
- Minor changes to the costs of some shrines
- Quest givers will no longer ask for and reward the same item
- Quest givers will no longer ask for something the player can't give
- NPCs are no longer cool with being torched
- Healing is modified by Fortitude
- Turning invisible hides shadow and hair now
- That big skeleton boss has a new spell
- Regular flies have had stats readjusted
- Armor weight affects spell casting speed
- There's no longer a slow motion effect upon casting a spell
- Attacking will reset the speed adjustment modifier
- Being hit with an attack for 0 damage will no longer reset the speed adjustment modifier
- Minor aesthetic update to the starting area
- Minor aesthetic updates to some enemies
- Leaving the map will put you back
Bugfixes
- Designed weapons are no longer scrunched or elongated on certain resolutions
- All arrow/bolt attacks will correctly trigger certain mid-attack effects
- The Fire Shield no longer leaves its light behind
- Fixed a bug that stopped players from receiving the Light enchantment
- Fixed some bugs pertaining to the Volcanic enchantment
- Enchantments correctly reset with a new run
- The fire in the starting area shouldn't go out when reentering
- Digging near water when in a swamp will correctly unearth swamp water
- Those circles with god symbols work correctly now
- Shrines will always have the correct costs
- Fixed a bug that stopped the player from leaving combat
- Slow motion option correctly saves
- Fixed some bugs you probably hadn't noticed
Changed files in this update