A Violent Revelry update for 3 October 2022

Update 0.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9646291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added some additional types of forts and libraries
  • Opening the menu shows health as text
  • Option to save without quitting

Adjustments

  • Bows show arrow stats on their part inspector panel
  • Bows can be enchanted and receive weapon buffs
  • Arrows and bolts are improved by bow upgrades
  • Arrows and bolts can crit
  • The initial weapon starts with a Spin 2H attack
  • Reduced the chance to randomly trip
  • Stuff is much better about saving to an area
  • Minor changes to area generation
  • Roads are a little smaller
  • Minor changes to the costs of some shrines
  • Quest givers will no longer ask for and reward the same item
  • Quest givers will no longer ask for something the player can't give
  • NPCs are no longer cool with being torched
  • Healing is modified by Fortitude
  • Turning invisible hides shadow and hair now
  • That big skeleton boss has a new spell
  • Regular flies have had stats readjusted
  • Armor weight affects spell casting speed
  • There's no longer a slow motion effect upon casting a spell
  • Attacking will reset the speed adjustment modifier
  • Being hit with an attack for 0 damage will no longer reset the speed adjustment modifier
  • Minor aesthetic update to the starting area
  • Minor aesthetic updates to some enemies
  • Leaving the map will put you back

Bugfixes

  • Designed weapons are no longer scrunched or elongated on certain resolutions
  • All arrow/bolt attacks will correctly trigger certain mid-attack effects
  • The Fire Shield no longer leaves its light behind
  • Fixed a bug that stopped players from receiving the Light enchantment
  • Fixed some bugs pertaining to the Volcanic enchantment
  • Enchantments correctly reset with a new run
  • The fire in the starting area shouldn't go out when reentering
  • Digging near water when in a swamp will correctly unearth swamp water
  • Those circles with god symbols work correctly now
  • Shrines will always have the correct costs
  • Fixed a bug that stopped the player from leaving combat
  • Slow motion option correctly saves
  • Fixed some bugs you probably hadn't noticed

