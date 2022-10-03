Patch 1.5.1

HARDCORE Mode is now available. 1 life or else it all restarts.

Improved movement when entering the ship.

The game now starts properly on level 1.

Tool tips in the star menu explain the coin system better.

An improved and redone LEVEL 2.

A Remake of LEVEL 8 which at the beginning will require you to have acquired the shrink drive ability to progress.

There is now a confirmation to confirm sureness when starting a new game.

The store page will now be released to the public to be able to wish list the game before Early access launch.