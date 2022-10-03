Great news! Achievements are now up and running in Kombo King! Lets see if you can unlock all of them!
Kombo King update for 3 October 2022
Achievements now available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Kombo King Windows Depot 1412262
- Loading history…
Kombo King MacOS Depot 1412263
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update