Witch 3 Return

Hello everyone! You really asked to release the Witch game for Halloween, and even better earlier. So, here is the continuation of Chelsea's adventures. You can again walk around the estate of Aunt Agnet, and meet the Inquisitor again, and of course with Jack. Oh yes, and the Jester is also there, but he was somewhat crushed by the meeting with Melissa. Hope you enjoy this adventure!



And of course, Happy Halloween!



Fear of the dark, fear of the dark

I have constant fear that something's always near