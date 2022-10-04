THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Patch Ver.1.51

- Added DLC Characters Samurai Team
- Functional improvement
- Bug fixes
See patch notes below for details:
https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/games/kof-xv/img/news/patch_1.51_eng.pdf
Changed files in this update