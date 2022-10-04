 Skip to content

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV update for 4 October 2022

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Patch Ver.1.51

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added DLC Characters Samurai Team
  • Functional improvement
  • Bug fixes

See patch notes below for details:
https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/games/kof-xv/img/news/patch_1.51_eng.pdf

