Black Ice update for 3 October 2022

0.9.187 - 10/3/22 Payload

  • New World Event: Payload - Deliver this gitsfish to the site safely to earn some loot. He'll stop moving if you get too far away, or if enemies are nearby!
  • New Unlockable: Pulse Pack - Two affixes listed below.
  • New Affix: Every Third Shot, pulse additional N times.
  • New Affix: Pulse Length Reduction
  • The hidden volcano teleporter is now a Lot easier to find (to teach people that there are several shortcut teleporters to find)
  • Added a two-pulse hand cannon archetype
  • Treasure Crawlers have higher HP at higher level
  • Treasure Crawlers now color/icon match the (first) loot they're carrying
  • Increased time between successful world events from ~1.5 to ~4 minutes
  • Knocked back/falling enemies should be able to find the ground better and not get stuck
  • Modding: Added no recoil affix (does not drop normally since it makes guns feel less powerful, but it's useful for testing)
  • Treasure Crawlers now check more thoroughly in each area for server matches (and so the event should show up more often)
  • Improved the hack meter info during the act 2 finale boss fight
  • Bouncyballs are now less flashy right when they spawn
  • Fixed a navigation issue in the Forest
  • Small improvements to Volcano glow
  • Slight performance improvements

