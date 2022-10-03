0.9.187 - 10/3/22 Payload
- New World Event: Payload - Deliver this gitsfish to the site safely to earn some loot. He'll stop moving if you get too far away, or if enemies are nearby!
- New Unlockable: Pulse Pack - Two affixes listed below.
- New Affix: Every Third Shot, pulse additional N times.
- New Affix: Pulse Length Reduction
- The hidden volcano teleporter is now a Lot easier to find (to teach people that there are several shortcut teleporters to find)
- Added a two-pulse hand cannon archetype
- Treasure Crawlers have higher HP at higher level
- Treasure Crawlers now color/icon match the (first) loot they're carrying
- Increased time between successful world events from ~1.5 to ~4 minutes
- Knocked back/falling enemies should be able to find the ground better and not get stuck
- Modding: Added no recoil affix (does not drop normally since it makes guns feel less powerful, but it's useful for testing)
- Treasure Crawlers now check more thoroughly in each area for server matches (and so the event should show up more often)
- Improved the hack meter info during the act 2 finale boss fight
- Bouncyballs are now less flashy right when they spawn
- Fixed a navigation issue in the Forest
- Small improvements to Volcano glow
- Slight performance improvements
Changed files in this update