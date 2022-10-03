Patch update: 1.0.23

Hey Go players,
Here are updates from the past two weeks:
- Allow the AI(s) to take over and play against you at any time in Replay mode
- Steam Deck Support (including UI fixes, resolution support, AI tweaks and so on)
- Added a "Scoring" tutorial (in the Endgame section)
- Added Guidance/Tips for "Basic Capture" Tsumegos
- Re-worked the Commentary Room camera movements
- Show captured stones in the game scenes
- Fixed the "only one career mode save is stored" issue in Steam Cloud
The upcoming update(s) will focus on the bug fixes and minor improvements, and new scene is also under development. Thanks you all!
- Studio Amateur
Changed files in this update