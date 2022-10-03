Patch update: 1.0.23

Share · View all patches · Build 9646056 · Last edited 3 October 2022 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey Go players,

Here are updates from the past two weeks:

Allow the AI(s) to take over and play against you at any time in Replay mode

Steam Deck Support (including UI fixes, resolution support, AI tweaks and so on)

Support (including UI fixes, resolution support, AI tweaks and so on) Added a " Scoring " tutorial (in the Endgame section)

" tutorial (in the Endgame section) Added Guidance/Tips for " Basic Capture " Tsumegos

" Tsumegos Re-worked the Commentary Room camera movements

Show captured stones in the game scenes

Fixed the "only one career mode save is stored" issue in Steam Cloud







The upcoming update(s) will focus on the bug fixes and minor improvements, and new scene is also under development. Thanks you all!