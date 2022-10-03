 Skip to content

Just Go update for 3 October 2022

Patch update: 1.0.23

Patch update: 1.0.23 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Go players,

Here are updates from the past two weeks:

  • Allow the AI(s) to take over and play against you at any time in Replay mode
  • Steam Deck Support (including UI fixes, resolution support, AI tweaks and so on)
  • Added a "Scoring" tutorial (in the Endgame section)
  • Added Guidance/Tips for "Basic Capture" Tsumegos
  • Re-worked the Commentary Room camera movements
  • Show captured stones in the game scenes
  • Fixed the "only one career mode save is stored" issue in Steam Cloud



The upcoming update(s) will focus on the bug fixes and minor improvements, and new scene is also under development. Thanks you all!

  • Studio Amateur

