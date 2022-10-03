 Skip to content

The Callisto update for 3 October 2022

Topology Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all. This is a tiny patch that fixes an unexpected bug created by our last update.

99 bugs in the code, 99 bugs in the code, pull one down, patch it around, 1,294 bugs in the code...

